Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez separated, 'heading for divorce'

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony Photo: (arianagrande/Instagram)
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony Photo: (arianagrande/Instagram)

Ariana Grande was recently spotted without her wedding ring, fuelling rumours about troubles with her husband Dalton Gomez. TMZ has now reported that the pair has actually been separated since January. Sources revealed that they tried a reconciliation, but it was unsuccessful. A source with "direct knowledge" told the publication that their relationship "is heading for divorce."

Ariana was photographed at the Wimbledon men's singles final last week, without her diamond ring on her left finger. She was seen sitting between Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey. The star reacted to certain moments during the match, covering her mouth with her right hand. Her ring was notably missing. The 'Wicked' star, 30, was last seen with her wedding ring in public at Jeff Goldblum's concert in London in April.

Sources said that the couple started having problems even before Ariana started filming 'Wicked'. They reportedly remain friends and talk regularly on the phone. Their marriage, however, does not seem to be working out.

Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony. The two reportedly got engaged months before that and spent a lot of time during the Covid19 pandemic. They often posted photos documenting their romance.

Ariana's mom Joan was also said to have given her approval. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY!" she said, according to TMZ.

Dalton is a real estate agent, and started dating Ariana in early 2020. Ariana previously dated Pete Davidson, with the comedian proposing to her just a few weeks after they got together. Just a few months later, however, the pair ended their engagement. The news of their October 2018 separation came shortly after Mac Miller, Ariana's ex, died of an accidental overdose.

