Ariana Grande confirms new album in 2024

Splash

Hindustan Times
28 December, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 12:44 pm

Related News

Ariana Grande confirms new album in 2024

She her 380 million followers on Instagram a sneak peek at her recent studio recording sessions

Hindustan Times
28 December, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 12:44 pm
Ariana Grande. Photo: Collected
Ariana Grande. Photo: Collected

Ariana Grande is returning to the music scene after a four-year hiatus. The Seven Rings singer recently confirmed she's releasing her seventh studio album in 2024. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 27 December, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter shared a carousel of photos and videos, along with the caption, "See you next year." Grande was only recently spotted out and about in New York City along with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, and her father, Ed Butera.

The Positions singer gave her 380 million followers on Instagram a sneak peek at her recent studio recording sessions. In one of the pictures, several Polaroid photos can be seen scattered around the floor, while in the next picture, she wrote "See you next year" with red lipstick on a piece of paper. Other photos include never-before-seen pictures from her latest studio sessions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Surprisingly, in one picture, Grande can be seen crying as she shows a thumbs-up. In another photo, she appears to be dancing while facetiming someone. She later shared the two pictures individually on her Instagram story, and jokingly wrote, "The two moods of the album."

The next slide includes a video, in which the person recording tells the POV singer, "It's almost the last day of this album." Grande, who's lying on a couch wrapped up in a furry blanket, says, "I'm so tired but so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons."

According to Page Six, Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater were seen together on a dinner date just days before Christmas. The duo was also joined by the Thank U, Next singer's father, and a girlfriend. A source told the outlet, "They had dinner with her dad and family at her family's favourite Italian restaurant."

The source added that the group went to see Slater in his new Broadway musical, Spamalot. "They love to support each other in their work … when she's done with work, she loves going to the theatre when she can," the source revealed to the outlet.

Ariana Grande / Pop-star / music album

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

17m | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

6h | Panorama
Members of the Trinomool BNP sit at the party’s central office, which is also the chamber of the party founder late Barrister Nazmul Huda. A picture of him with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia hangs on the wall of the office. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trinomool BNP: A mix of new faces and old loyalists

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How were so many economists so wrong about the recession?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

16h | Videos
Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

5h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

17h | Videos
Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

18h | Videos