Ariana Grande confirms new album in 2024

Ariana Grande is returning to the music scene after a four-year hiatus. The Seven Rings singer recently confirmed she's releasing her seventh studio album in 2024.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 27 December, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter shared a carousel of photos and videos, along with the caption, "See you next year." Grande was only recently spotted out and about in New York City along with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, and her father, Ed Butera.

The Positions singer gave her 380 million followers on Instagram a sneak peek at her recent studio recording sessions. In one of the pictures, several Polaroid photos can be seen scattered around the floor, while in the next picture, she wrote "See you next year" with red lipstick on a piece of paper. Other photos include never-before-seen pictures from her latest studio sessions.

Surprisingly, in one picture, Grande can be seen crying as she shows a thumbs-up. In another photo, she appears to be dancing while facetiming someone. She later shared the two pictures individually on her Instagram story, and jokingly wrote, "The two moods of the album."

The next slide includes a video, in which the person recording tells the POV singer, "It's almost the last day of this album." Grande, who's lying on a couch wrapped up in a furry blanket, says, "I'm so tired but so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons."

According to Page Six, Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater were seen together on a dinner date just days before Christmas. The duo was also joined by the Thank U, Next singer's father, and a girlfriend. A source told the outlet, "They had dinner with her dad and family at her family's favourite Italian restaurant."

The source added that the group went to see Slater in his new Broadway musical, Spamalot. "They love to support each other in their work … when she's done with work, she loves going to the theatre when she can," the source revealed to the outlet.