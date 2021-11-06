Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in 'Wicked' movie musical

Glitz

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 12:16 pm

06 November, 2021, 11:55 am

The two actors shared photos on Instagram from an emotional video call in which they learnt they'd be playing witches from Oz

TBS Report
06 November, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 12:16 pm
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Photo: AP/Reuters via Sky news
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Photo: AP/Reuters via Sky news

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo announced on Thursday that they will star in a film adaptation of the blockbuster Broadway classic Wicked. 

The two actors shared photos on Instagram from an emotional video call in which they learnt they'd be playing witches from Oz.

Grande will play Glinda the Good Witch made famous by Kristin Chenoweth in the original 2003 production while Erivo will portray Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, the role originated by Idina Menzel on Broadway.

Both Grande and Erivo will be making their Broadway comebacks. 

The 'thank u, next' pop sensation made her Broadway debut as a teenager in the 2008 Broadway musical '13' before breaking out on Nickelodeon's 'Victorious'. 

