Why Vergara split with Manganiello: 'I didn't want to be an old mom'

Splash

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 11:28 am

Related News

Why Vergara split with Manganiello: 'I didn't want to be an old mom'

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 11:28 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sofia Vergara has opened up about the reason that led to her divorce from Joe Manganiello. 

In a new interview with El País, Sofia said that she did not want to be the 'old mom'. 

She added, "Well, I'm newly divorced from my second husband [Joe], who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The actor, who has a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez, further said about motherhood, "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

Vergara and Manganiello announced their divorce in July 2023, seven years after their marriage. 

Sofia is said to be dating Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, spotted in October 2023. 

 

Sofia Vergara / Joe Manganiello / Celebrity couple

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

3h | Panorama
The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

22h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

1d | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

14h | Videos
Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

3h | Videos
Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

13h | Videos