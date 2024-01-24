Why Vergara split with Manganiello: 'I didn't want to be an old mom'

Sofia Vergara has opened up about the reason that led to her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

In a new interview with El País, Sofia said that she did not want to be the 'old mom'.

She added, "Well, I'm newly divorced from my second husband [Joe], who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

The actor, who has a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez, further said about motherhood, "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

Vergara and Manganiello announced their divorce in July 2023, seven years after their marriage.

Sofia is said to be dating Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, spotted in October 2023.