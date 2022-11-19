Amazon orders multiple Marvel-Sony shows

Amazon is officially making multiple live-action shows based on the Marvel characters controlled by Sony, Variety reports.

The first series will be 'Silk: Spider Society', developed by 'The Walking Dead' showrunner Angela Kang, along with 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

'Silk: Spider Society' will come out domestically on MGM+'s channel followed by a global launch on Prime Video.

The show is based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos for Marvel Comics. It follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk.

Photo: Collected

"Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Sony's recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "Together with Angela Kang's creative vision, we couldn't be more pleased to bring 'Silk: Spider Society' to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers."

The Silk series and the other shows based on Sony-controlled Marvel characters were originally reported as being in the works back in September 2020.

Photo: Collected

"We can't wait to bring the adventures of Cindy Moon to life, thanks to the creative dream team of Chris and Phil, Angela and Amy, along with our partners at Marvel and Amazon," said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

"Angela is a pro's pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire," added Lord and Miller. "She's also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon's story to the world."