Jeff Bezos sells roughly $2 billion of Amazon shares

World+Biz

Reuters
11 February, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 01:23 pm

Related News

Jeff Bezos sells roughly $2 billion of Amazon shares

Bezos, who stepped down as the company's chief executive and took over as executive chairman in 2021, founded Amazon as a bookseller in 1994

Reuters
11 February, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 01:23 pm
Jeff Bezos watches as model presents a creation for Dolce &amp; Gabbana Fall/Winter 2024/25 men&#039;s collection in Milan, Italy January 13, 2024 Reuters
Jeff Bezos watches as model presents a creation for Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2024/25 men's collection in Milan, Italy January 13, 2024 Reuters

Amazon.com Founder Jeff Bezos sold around 12 million shares of the online retail and cloud services firm for roughly $2 billion, according to a company filing on Friday, soon after laying out a plan to sell his shares over the next year.

The sale took place on Wednesday and Thursday, the filings showed.

Last week, Amazon said that Bezos would sell up to 50 million shares in the firm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The sale plan, which is subject to certain conditions, was adopted on Nov. 8, 2023, and would be completed by Jan. 31, 2025, according to the company's latest annual report.

Bezos, who stepped down as the company's chief executive and took over as executive chairman in 2021, founded Amazon as a bookseller in 1994.

He is currently the world's second richest person with a net worth of $200 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Tech / Top News

Amazon / Jeff Bezos / sell / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

33m | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

4h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maliha is moving forward in the miniature industry

Maliha is moving forward in the miniature industry

2h | Videos
HERE COMES MP-10 TOURBILLON WEIGHT ENERGY SYSTEM

HERE COMES MP-10 TOURBILLON WEIGHT ENERGY SYSTEM

2h | Videos
China Sinks Deeper into Deflation

China Sinks Deeper into Deflation

3h | Videos
Shakib achieves rare T20 double

Shakib achieves rare T20 double

15h | Videos