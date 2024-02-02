Amazon and Meta surge after results, while Apple drops

Tech

Reuters
02 February, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 09:07 am

Related News

Amazon and Meta surge after results, while Apple drops

Meta's stock surged over 14% to a record high of $451 after the bell, elevating its market capitalisation by $148 billion to $1.16 trillion after the Facebook owner declared its first-ever dividend

Reuters
02 February, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 09:07 am
Graphics: Reuters
Graphics: Reuters

Meta Platforms (META.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O), opened new tabs that added a combined $280 billion in stock market value late on Thursday after the Big Tech duo reported quarterly results that impressed investors, while Apple's (AAPL.O), opens new tab value shrank by $70 billion after its results.

Meta's stock surged over 14% to a record high of $451 after the bell, elevating its market capitalisation by $148 billion to $1.16 trillion after the Facebook owner declared its first-ever dividend.

While dividends are associated with mature, slow-growth companies, Meta delivered a 25% jump in revenue to $40.1 billion for the December quarter, fueled by robust advertising and device sales.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Amazon's stock jumped 8% after the company beat December-quarter revenue expectations on strong growth in online spending during the critical holiday shopping season. That put the online shopping and cloud-computing heavyweight's market capitalization at $1.78 trillion.

Apple's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations, but its sales in China missed estimates and its stock dipped 3.3%. Apple faces tough competition in China, which has worried Wall Street in recent months.

Investor optimism about generative AI drove rallies in the U.S. stock market's most valuable companies last year, with many hitting all-time highs in recent sessions.

Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens a new tab in January eclipsing Apple as the world's most valuable company, with investors viewing Apple as lagging in the artificial intelligence race between Wall Street's tech heavyweights.

Asked on an investor call about generative AI, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "We've got some things that we're incredibly excited about that we'll be talking about later this year."

Microsoft's lead over Apple in stock market value will probably grow over the next five years thanks to its early advantage in AI, 13 analysts consulted last week by Reuters unanimously agreed.

"For Apple to be able to accelerate growth, we would need either a material contribution from new products like the Vision Pro or a generative AI-driven cycle to come through the iPhone 16," D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria said following its results.

Apple starts U.S. sales of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset on Friday.

In its report after the bell, Meta said its 2024 capital expenditures would reach between $30 billion and $37 billion, a $2 billion increase over its previous plan, driven by investments in servers, some of which will be used for AI.

Chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens a new tab and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), opens a new tab both climbed almost 2% in extended trade, while server maker Super Micro Computer (SMCI.O), opens a new tab and added 2%.

The extended-trade surge in Meta's market capitalization was equivalent to more than five times the entire $26 billion value of smaller social media rival Snap Inc (SNAP.N), opens new tab.

World+Biz / USA

Meta / Amazon / Apple / Stock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

2h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar’s microgreens: Superfood of the future!

1h | Features
IDF&#039;s recent allegation, accusing UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, led UNRWA donors, including the United States, to announce a freeze in funding. Photo: Collected

Defunding Gaza's lifeline: How the West is taking part in collective punishment

4h | Panorama
LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

15h | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

16h | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

14h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

18h | Videos