Jeff Bezos discloses plan to sell 50 million Amazon shares as stock surges

Jeff Bezos plans to sell as many as 50 million shares of Amazon.com Inc. over the next 12 months, potentially cashing in on a stock surge that's put him within reach of becoming the world's richest person.

The disclosure comes after Amazon reported its best online sales growth since early in the pandemic, sending its shares rallying by nearly 8% to $172. Bezos' wealth jumped a commensurate amount, gaining $12.1 billion Friday to put him $8.1 billion behind first-place Elon Musk, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos hasn't been No. 1 on the index since 2021.

The gap between Bezos and Musk has been narrowing as Amazon and Tesla Inc. shares move in opposite directions. Amazon has benefited from a rebound in tech shares that's sent US stock indexes to all-time highs, while Tesla has been beset by a series of negative headlines. Musk's wealth could also take a hit after a Delaware judge voided his $55 billion pay package this week.