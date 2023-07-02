Adipurush: A bungled blend of mythology and VFX leaves questioning one's sanity

Adipurush, the recently released Pravas-starrer Telugu film, is a bizarre concoction of superheroes, fantasy realms and excessive use of CGI and VFX effects. The movie's cringe-inducing dialogue and anachronistic portrayal of characters running here and there only add to its unconventional nature. Calling it the ultimate fusion of Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and video games, Adipurush transforms the grandeur of the Ramayana into a meme-worthy spectacle.

This Bollywoodish version of the legendary Ramayana will take you on a wild and bewildering ride. Director Om Raut's attempt to bring this epic tale to the contemporary screen falls short, leaving us questioning our sanity and longing for the original masterpiece.

A clumsy retelling of an ancient tale with a slapstick script

The execution of Adipurush is a hodgepodge of excessive CGI, mediocre VFX, and dialogue that seems to have wandered in from a comedy club.

Who thought it was a good idea for Hanuman to utter the phrase, 'Jalegi tere baap ki' which means "it will burn your father" to express a warcry, is a bamboozling question. Also 'Lanka Laga Denge,' is an attempt to infuse a modern-day slang twist into an ancient narrative which really doesn't work.

It will leave one scratching their head, wondering how this mismatched blend of humour and mythology made it onto the big screen.

Sadly, this linguistic experiment falls flat, undermining the gravity and authenticity of the source material. The emotional lines that saturate the movie don't touch the heart; instead, they assault the ears, resembling the forced melodrama found in countless TikTok reels. The film's attempt to evoke emotions feels contrived and insincere.

The 'characters' edition

When it comes to character development and backstory, Adipurush spends no time on any of that. Forget about getting to know the heroes and villains of Ayodhya or understanding their motivations. The opening credits briefly inform us that Ram (played by Prabhas as Raghav), Lakshman (Sunny Singh as Shesh) and Sita (Kriti Sanon as Janaki) have embarked on their 14-year exile.

But before one can even settle into their seats, Raavan (Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh), disguised as a sadhu, kidnaps Janaki. Talk about rushing through the plot! It's like the filmmakers were in a hurry to finish the movie and move on to more important things.

Fashion faux pas of mythological proportions

Aesthetically, 'Adipurush' leaves much to be desired. The characters' hairdos are absurdly styled as if they stepped straight out of a trendy salon rather than in ancient times. One cannot help but wonder how characters in a story supposedly set 10,000 years ago would possess such impeccably coiffed hair.

The film's fashion choices are equally puzzling, with demon characters adorned in clothing more suited to a modern-day 'Heavy Metal' band than an ancient era.

This glaring discrepancy between the film's setting and its visual representation only serves to undermine its credibility further.

From epics to epigrams

What could have been a visually stunning and emotionally resonant retelling of the Ramayana ultimately devolves into a joke. 'Adipurush' has become a source of amusement and fodder for memes rather than a cinematic masterpiece.

Its unintentional comedic moments, be it the awkwardly choreographed fight sequences or the exaggerated expressions, have become prime material for social media mockery. It is unfortunate that a tale revered for its depth and spiritual significance has been reduced to internet humour.

Adipurush had been hailed as the film everyone was eagerly waiting for in 2023. It aimed to bring the timeless saga of the Ramayana to life on the big screen. With Prabhas and Kriti Sanon taking on the lead roles, the anticipation had reached unprecedented levels.

And also, the film was backed by an astonishing budget of approximately Rs 600 crore, and no effort was spared in delivering mind-blowing visual effects that were intended to leave us in awe. Unfortunately, the outcome fell short of expectations.