'Objectionable' line in Adipurush: 2 Nepal cities 'won’t screen' Bollywood films

Officials of two cities in Nepal have stated that they will not allow Bollywood films to be screened unless an "objectionable" sentence in the new Indian film is removed.

The creators of the Indian movie "Adipurush" concerned have claimed that the film was inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana, reports BBC.

BBC Newshour spoke with Indian film critic Shubhra Gupta over the matter.

The Ramayana is about the Hindu hero Ram's victory against the demon ruler Ravana after the latter abducts his wife, Sita.

Raghav, Lankesh, and Janaki are the names of the key characters in the film.

The mayors of Kathmandu and Pokhara have slammed a phrase that refers to Janaki as "India's daughter", said the BBC.

Hindus in Nepal — about 80% of the country's population — believe that Sita was born in Janakpur, a city about 220 km away from the capital Kathmandu.