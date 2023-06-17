Adipurush box office day 1 collection: Film earns ₹140cr globally, ₹37.25cr in India

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 04:55 pm

Related News

Adipurush box office day 1 collection: Film earns ₹140cr globally, ₹37.25cr in India

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Adipurush box office day 1 collection: Film earns ₹140cr globally, ₹37.25cr in India

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has earned ₹140 crore at the global box office. The film, which is a retelling of the Ramayana, minted ₹37.25 crore in India. 

It was released in theatres on Friday (16 June) that caused massive criticism. 

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, T-Series shared a poster revealing the box office numbers. The words 'divine victory, 140 cr (gross box office collection) global box office day one worldwide' were written on it. The caption read, "Humbled with your love. A triumph for #Adipurush at the Global Box Office!"

As per news agency PTI, production banner T-Series, in a press note, said that the film has recorded "highest day one collection for any film made in Hindi on pan-India level".

"A cinematic extravaganza, Adipurush has created a massive impact on box office... This magnum opus has conquered hearts with a staggering opening of ₹ 140 Crores at the Global Box Office," the statement read as per the report.

As per the report, Adipurush joined Hrithik Roshan's War; Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in claiming the "coveted position of the highest pan-India opener for any Hindi film released in other languages". 

Adipurush was released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

Adipurush joined other retellings of the mythological epic - animated, small screen and big -through the ages. While Ram Rajya release in 1943, Sampoorna Ramayana was unveiled in 1961. However, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (1987 TV series) remains a fan favourite. Other projects on Ramayan included Ramaya: The Legend of Prince Rama (1992), Lav Kush (1997) and Ramayan (2008 TV show).

 

Adipurush box office / Adipurush

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

4h | Features
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

9h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

9h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

21h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000