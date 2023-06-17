Adipurush box office day 1 collection: Film earns ₹140cr globally, ₹37.25cr in India

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has earned ₹140 crore at the global box office. The film, which is a retelling of the Ramayana, minted ₹37.25 crore in India.

It was released in theatres on Friday (16 June) that caused massive criticism.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, T-Series shared a poster revealing the box office numbers. The words 'divine victory, 140 cr (gross box office collection) global box office day one worldwide' were written on it. The caption read, "Humbled with your love. A triumph for #Adipurush at the Global Box Office!"

As per news agency PTI, production banner T-Series, in a press note, said that the film has recorded "highest day one collection for any film made in Hindi on pan-India level".

"A cinematic extravaganza, Adipurush has created a massive impact on box office... This magnum opus has conquered hearts with a staggering opening of ₹ 140 Crores at the Global Box Office," the statement read as per the report.

As per the report, Adipurush joined Hrithik Roshan's War; Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in claiming the "coveted position of the highest pan-India opener for any Hindi film released in other languages".

Adipurush was released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

Adipurush joined other retellings of the mythological epic - animated, small screen and big -through the ages. While Ram Rajya release in 1943, Sampoorna Ramayana was unveiled in 1961. However, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (1987 TV series) remains a fan favourite. Other projects on Ramayan included Ramaya: The Legend of Prince Rama (1992), Lav Kush (1997) and Ramayan (2008 TV show).