Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut to revise 'Adipurush' lines after backlash

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 02:56 pm

After facing criticism, Adipurush co-writer Manoj Muntashir has said that the film's team has decided to revise the lines which hurt sentiments. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Manoj wrote a long note saying that he along with film's director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar decided to add the revised lines in the movie within this week. 

Manoj wrote in Hindi, "The first lesson one can learn from Ramkatha is to respect every emotion. Right or wrong changes with time but feelings remain. I wrote more than 4000 lines in Adipurush, some sentiments got hurt on five lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, I expected praise but I don't know why I did not get it."

He continued, "My own brothers wrote indecent words for me on social media. My own, for whose respected mothers I read poems many times on TV, addressed my own mother with indecent words. I kept thinking, there can be differences, but where did my brothers suddenly get so bitter that they forgot to see Shri Ram who considered every mother as his mother? Sitting at the feet of Shabri, as if sitting at the feet of Kaushalya."

Directed by Om Raut, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. After the film's release, a certain line received criticism from fans. Devdatta Nage's character of Bajrang Bali said, "Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki."

Reacting to it, Manoj told Republic World, "It is not an error. It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and for all the characters. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing if there are multiple characters in a film, all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a kind of division."

