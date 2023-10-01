Actress Sunerah Binte Kamal teases new film

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 10:40 am
01 October, 2023

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actress Sunerah Binte Kamal took to Facebook recently where she posted a photo of a script, hinting at her next role in an upcoming movie. 

Her description for the photo of the script that she posted read, "My next film." She blurred most of it, for obvious reasons of discretion, but the word 'Choritro,' meaning character, was still visible on top of it.

Sunerah was last seen featuring in Dipankar Dipon directed 'Antarjal,' where she was cast alongside the likes of Siam Ahmed and Bidya Sinha Mim. The movie was released on 22 September in 34 theatres in the country and 150 in the United States and Canada.  

Prior to 'Antarjal,' Sunerah had a four year hiatus from the movie industry after her debut film 'No Dorai.'

 

