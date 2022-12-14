US adopts resettlement initiative for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

The United States has announced the establishment of a resettlement program for vulnerable Rohingya refugees in collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Under the program, US will consider resettlement referrals submitted by the UNHCR, reads a press release issued by the US Department of State.

"This initiative, which will be part of the global US Refugee Admissions Program, is one element of a broader comprehensive response to the Rohingya refugee crisis with the main focus on preparing the Rohingya for voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return."

In the press release, The US also thanked the Bangladesh government for being a generous host for the displaced Rohingya refugees and for their support of this important resettlement initiative.

Moreover, the United States reiterated its support for ongoing efforts to hold the perpetrators of the genocide and crimes against humanity against Rohingya accountable and to ensure justice for the victims of these atrocities.

By far, the United States has provided more than $1.9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees from Burma in Bangladesh and the region, those affected by ongoing violence in Burma, and communities hosting refugees from Burma. In addition to supporting immediate basic needs, its humanitarian assistance strengthens the resilience, economic security, and dignity of refugees and host communities by improving education and livelihood opportunities.

