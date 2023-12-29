Indonesia navy drives away boat carrying Rohingya

World+Biz

Reuters
29 December, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 11:53 am

Related News

Indonesia navy drives away boat carrying Rohingya

Over 1,500 Rohingya have landed in Indonesia since November

Reuters
29 December, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 11:53 am
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

An Indonesian navy vessel in Aceh drove away a boat carrying Rohingya from Myanmar, a military spokesperson said, as growing numbers of would-be refugees from the strife-torn country face hostility from locals.

The wooden boat was encountered in waters near Weh Island, off Sumatra, military spokesperson Nugraha Gumilar said.

The Indonesian military vessel "shadowed" the vessel, which it believed to be carrying the Rohingya, a persecuted Myanmar Muslim-minority, until it was outside Indonesian waters and "would not return".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

There are no estimates of how many Rohingya were on the boat, Nugraha said.

Indonesia's foreign ministry referred inquiries to the coordinating ministry for political, legal, and security affairs, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Over 1,500 Rohingya have landed in Indonesia since November, according to data from the United Nations' refugee agency (UNCHR), facing increasing hostility and rejection as locals grow frustrated at the numbers of boats arriving.

On Wednesday, a large crowd of Indonesian students stormed a convention centre housing hundreds of Rohingya in the Aceh capital, calling for their deportation.

The UNHCR said it was "deeply disturbed to see a mob attack on a site sheltering vulnerable refugee families."

Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Convention on Refugees but has a history of taking in refugees if they arrive.

Indonesia has urged Myanmar authorities to halt violence against Rohingya Muslims and says it will crack down on suspected human traffickers involved in the latest wave of arrivals.

Top News

Indonesia / Rohingya / Rohingya refugee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can Southeast Asia afford to retire its coal plants?

3h | Panorama
Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

2h | Panorama
Whether it be because of dust kicked up by the metro rail’s construction works or smoke produced by unfit vehicles, Karwan Bazar&#039;s highly polluted air is a health hazard to all that pass through the area. PHOTOS: RAJIB DHAR

What Karwan Bazar-Farmgate's 'labour pain' tells us about Dhaka's pollution

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A step forward: Step Footwear's innovative approach to school shoes

6h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

14h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

15h | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

17h | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

19h | Videos