HRW condemns Bangladesh, Myanmar on plan to repatriate Rohingya

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has criticised the plan to return Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar, stating it poses "grave risks" to their lives and liberty.

Currently, Bangladesh is home to about a million Rohingya, most of whom fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar that is now subject to a United Nations genocide investigation, reports Al Jazeera.

According to recent reports, even though the UN has said repeatedly the conditions are not right, both the countries are planning to return 1,100 people in a pilot project in the coming weeks.

"Bangladesh authorities shouldn't forget the reasons why Rohingya became refugees in the first place, and recognise that none of those factors have changed," HRW said.

"Bangladesh is frustrated with its burden as host, but sending refugees back to the control of a ruthless Myanmar junta will just be setting the stage for the next devastating exodus," the group said in a statement.

However, Bangladesh's refugee commissioner Mizanur Rahman has rejected any claims of coercing the Rohingya to return or not consulting them.