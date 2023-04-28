4 ARSA operatives held with huge cache of arms in Cox's Bazar

Armed Police Battalion (APBN) detained four members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) with a huge amount of arms and ammos in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Friday morning.

The detainees, identified as Md Jobayer, 20, Nur Mohammad, 25, Jamila Begum, 48 and Bibi, 16, are residents of different blocks of the Rohingya camps in the upazila.

According to an APBN media release signed by Syed Harunur Rashid, commander of 14-APBN, the battalion conducted a drive at block G in camp No.7 on information that 10 to 15 ARSA members including terrorist Chhamiuddin were staying there.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the miscreants allegedly opened fire on the APBN members forcing them to retaliate with bullets, it said, adding that a terrorist sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

As a consequence of the gunfight, the APBN members also conducted another drive at block C in camp No.5 when they came to know that the ARSA operatives including Chhamiuddin were staying there.

Though terrorists including Chhamiuddin managed to flee the scene , sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the four people including the bullet-hit one were detained with the arms.

Four locally-made one-shooter guns, 30 rounds of bullets of Chinese rifle, 27 rounds of pistol bullets, five cartridges of shotgun, three blank magazines, four walkie talkies, five mobile phone sets and one knife were recovered from the house, according to the APBN.

A process was underway to file a case against them in this connection at the local police station, it added.