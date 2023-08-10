Rohingya man stabbed to death in Ukhiya

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 01:26 pm

Additional police have been deployed in the camp area following the killing

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A Rohingya man was stabbed to death by an unknown group of assailants in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya today.

"The incident took place at E-12 block of Rohingya camp no 11 in Balukhali upazila around 9:30am on Thursday (August 10). The name of the deceased is Mufti Jamal, 55 son of Nazir Ahmed of that camp," Armed Police Battalion (ABPn) Additional DIG Md Amir Zafar told The Business Standard. 

He said that when Mufti Jamal was doing grocery shopping in the morning, 5-6 unidentified miscreants ambushed him and stabbed him. Later, with the help of the police, he was taken to Camp No 12 Friendship Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

the ABPn official said it is initially thought that Mufti Jamal was a former member of the  Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. 

He also said that necessary legal action is under process in this regard.

Currently, additional police have been deployed in the camp area. The situation is normal.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said, "Miscreants stabbed Mufti Jamal and escaped. The process of recovering the body and sending it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy is underway. Police are carrying out operations in the camp in connection to the killing."

