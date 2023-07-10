Suspected ARSA commander killed in 'gunfight' at Rohingya camp: APBn

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
10 July, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 03:42 pm

Related News

Suspected ARSA commander killed in 'gunfight' at Rohingya camp: APBn

UNB
10 July, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 03:42 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

A suspected Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) commander was killed during a reported gunfight between members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) and the group at the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

The deceased was Hussein Majhi, an alleged ARSA commander, confirmed Syed Harun-ur Rashid, Additional Deputy Inspector General (ADIG) of APBN-14.

The incident happened at 5 am on Monday at Camp-17.

On Monday morning, the APBN surrounded the nearby area of camp-17. At that time, ARSA men opened fire at the police and APBN men fired back, he said.

After the "gunfight" Hussein Majhi was found lying on the ground.

The deceased was an accused in several murder cases, police will continue their drive, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

APBn / Armed Police Battalion (APBn) / Rohingya camp / Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

4h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

4h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

7h | Features
Illustration: TBS

From Nilkhet to online 'buddies': The proliferation of academic fraud online

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

5h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

21h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency