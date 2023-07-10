Suspected ARSA commander killed in 'gunfight' at Rohingya camp: APBn

A suspected Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) commander was killed during a reported gunfight between members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) and the group at the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

The deceased was Hussein Majhi, an alleged ARSA commander, confirmed Syed Harun-ur Rashid, Additional Deputy Inspector General (ADIG) of APBN-14.

The incident happened at 5 am on Monday at Camp-17.

On Monday morning, the APBN surrounded the nearby area of camp-17. At that time, ARSA men opened fire at the police and APBN men fired back, he said.

After the "gunfight" Hussein Majhi was found lying on the ground.

The deceased was an accused in several murder cases, police will continue their drive, he added.