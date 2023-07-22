RAB arrests ARSA 'military commander' in Cox's Bazar

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the "military commander" of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district on Friday (21 July).

The arrestee was identified as Hafez Nur Mohammad, 32.

Based on the information, a team of RAB-15 conducted a drive in Shamlapur and arrested Nur around 10pm, said Abu Salam Chowdhury, senior assistant director of RAB-15 (Law and Media).

Based on Nur's information, the elite force is conducting drives to arrest other members of the group.