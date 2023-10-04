ARSA chief’s personal secretary arrested in Cox’s Bazar

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Md Ershad Noman Chowdhury, personal assistant and finance coordinator of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) Chief Ataullah from Cox's Bazar's Kutupalong on Monday (2 October).

According to the RAB, Noman was one of the terrorists involved in the killing of a high-ranking national intelligence official on 14 November 2022.

"The RAB conducted a joint operation with the national intelligence agency against militants in Bandarban's Nakhyangchhari on 14 November 2022. The squadron leader of the national intelligence agency was killed in the firing and sharp weapons attack of the militant group," RAB-15 Captain Lt Col Sazzad Hossain said at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

He said RAB Constable Sohel Barua was also injured during the attack, and the elite force is making various efforts to arrest those involved in the incident.

As part of the ongoing effort, ARSA militants Hafez Nur Mohammad and Rahimullah Prakash Musa were arrested on 21 July and 26 September.

The RAB-15 captain said Noman is the personal assistant of ARSA Chief Ataullah and also the organisation's finance coordinator. Noman also confessed his participation in the incident of 14 November 2022 during RAB's interrogation.