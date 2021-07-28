Video of man’s plunging down muddy water gets viral

Offbeat

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 03:11 pm

Related News

Video of man’s plunging down muddy water gets viral

Lewis himself shared the clip on Instagram yesterday

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 03:11 pm
Photo :NDTV
Photo :NDTV

A video of a man plunging down muddy water while trying to cross a swamp has gone viral on social media.

Martin Lewis, a British tourist in the Maldives faced this unfortunate yet hilarious event while trying not to get his shoes and trousers dirty and the incident was recorded by his wife, reports NDTV.

According to Daily Mail, Lewis and his wife Rachael were holidaying on the island of Fuvahmulah when they decided to "take a shortcut" across a swamp on Thursday.

It was decision Martin has come to regret.

Footage that has gone massively viral on social media with millions of views shows Lewis carefully taking his shoes off before attempting the crossing. "I don't know how I'm going to get across, see my trousers are getting dirty," he was heard saying as he stood in front of the muddy water. Then, he took a step forward into the water, and promptly plunged straight inside as his wife laughed hysterically.

Lewis shared the video on TikTok last week, where it quickly went viral with almost 28 million views and had people in splits. It was soon shared on Instagram by several meme pages - racking up over 6 million views.

Lewis himself shared the clip on Instagram yesterday.

"We are currently in the Maldives and my wife suggested taking a shortcut across the island to get to the other side," Martin Lewis told Daily Mail.

"I'll be honest, I knew that my feet were going to get wet, I even considered that perhaps the bottom of my trousers may also get wet and I thought it could make an amusing video, so my wife proceeded to film.

"It was a total shock when I disappeared into the hole, and I kept going down, I think the hole may have been nine to 10 foot deep."

Lewis wasn't too scared and quickly scrambled out of the water. "[I] sat there composing myself whilst the wife laughed for a good 10 minutes," he said.

Luckily, he has a sense of humour about the whole thing. Check out his hilarious responses to some of the comments his viral video has received:

Top News

video / man / Water

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

8m | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

8m | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 