Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

The Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate (CIID) has recently seized a brand new Rolls Royce worth Tk27 crore from Dhaka after it was released from Chattogram Export Processing Zone (EPZ) without paying import duties.

Imported from the United Kingdom by Z&Z Intimates Limited, the car was hidden in the garage of the residence of the company's managing director in Baridhara, the CIID said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The importer has violated the provisions of the Customs Act by illegally hiding the vehicle in a private garage without paying import duties, the press statement added.

Z&Z Intimates' import permit shows that the company is a joint venture between Hong Kong and Bangladesh.

The car has been deposited at the customs warehouse of the Dhaka Customs House after recovery. CIID is investigating why the customs duty of the vehicle was unpaid.

According to the CIID, a bill of entry for the 6750cc car was submitted to the customs on 27 April, but the vehicle was never assessed and the customs clearance process was not complete.

Later the vehicle was illegally removed from the Ctg EPZ on 17 May.

The government will lose revenue of Tk24 crore if it does not get the import duties for the car.

According to the National Board of Revenue, a duty-free facility is applicable for the import of cars with engine capacity of up to 2,000cc.

