Watch thief steal £350k Rolls Royce in 30 seconds
The luxurious £350,000 (Rs 3,66,79,662) Rolls-Royce Cullinan was stolen from Aveley, Essex
An elusive thief executed a daring heist, vanishing into the night with a Rolls Royce faster than the blink of an eye.
The luxurious £350,000 (Rs 3,66,79,662) Rolls-Royce Cullinan was stolen at 4.10 am from Aveley town in England's Essex as the CCTV footage shared on Reddit shows, reports Indian Express.
The swift and seamless execution of the theft has prompted widespread concern among netizens and car owners. Many are reevaluating their security measures, recognising that even the most luxurious and seemingly impenetrable vehicles are not immune to determined thieves who exploit weaknesses in their systems.
One user wrote, "So after he's taken the car, how would he open / start it the next time?" Another added, "This is exactly why I don't park my Rolls Royce at random neighborhood." A third said, "How do you resell a stolen Rolls? Does it get chopped? I have so many questions."