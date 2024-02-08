Watch thief steal £350k Rolls Royce in 30 seconds

An elusive thief executed a daring heist, vanishing into the night with a Rolls Royce faster than the blink of an eye.

The luxurious £350,000 (Rs 3,66,79,662) Rolls-Royce Cullinan was stolen at 4.10 am from Aveley town in England's Essex as the CCTV footage shared on Reddit shows, reports Indian Express.

Instead of using typical carjacking or high-tech gadgets, the thief employed a basic wire antenna to exploit a vulnerability in the luxury vehicle's security system. By boosting the signal from the owner's key fob inside their home, the thief quickly unlocked the car and started the engine in just thirty seconds.

The swift and seamless execution of the theft has prompted widespread concern among netizens and car owners. Many are reevaluating their security measures, recognising that even the most luxurious and seemingly impenetrable vehicles are not immune to determined thieves who exploit weaknesses in their systems.