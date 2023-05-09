Customs foils attempt of Tk5cr duty evasion with false declaration
The importer reportedly imported 17 lakh pieces of pencil batteries and 18 tonnes of locks, citing calcium carbonate
Chattogram Customs House has foiled an attempt to evade a Tk5-crore import duty by bringing a good number of locks, and pencil batteries under a false declaration of bringing calcium carbonate.
"The products which were imported by Hans Trade International, an importer of Dhaka's Keraniganj, from China reached Chattogram port on 5 May. Then, the customs house blocked the consignment in its software as out-of-declaration products remain there," said Deputy Commissioner Saiful Haque, Chattogram Customs House Audit Investigation and Research (AIR) unit.
The Deputy Commissioner (Customs) added that during a physical examination of the three containers, the customs authority found 17 lakh pieces of pencil batteries and 18 tonnes of locks hidden inside layers of calcium carbonate.
C&F Agent Shamim Enterprise, on behalf of the importer, submitted a bill of entry to take a release of the imports.
Chattogram Customs House, in a press release issued on Tuesday, alleged that the importer tried to evade Tk5 crore duty by bringing locks, and pencil batteries under a false declaration. The process is underway to file duty evasion and money laundering cases against the importer.
When queried, C&F agent Shamim Enterprise Managing Partner KM Anisur Rahman said "We are unaware whether there were any non-declared goods in the consignment. However, the importer told us that those goods may be mistakenly added to the shipment."
In reply to a query, he denied any collaboration between them to evade import duty. He, however, refused to provide the importer's phone number to this correspondent.