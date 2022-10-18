Seized Rolls Royce: An SUV or car?

Bangladesh

Jasim Uddin
18 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:33 pm

Related News

Seized Rolls Royce: An SUV or car?

Jasim Uddin
18 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:33 pm
File photo
File photo

While slapping Z&Z Intimates Ltd a fine for illegally releasing an imported Rolls Royce, Chattogram Customs House put the vehicle into the category of car, taking into consideration a sticker on the vehicle's bonnet, but the documents term it a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). 

Citing the Customs Statutory Regulatory Order 2010, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) said car, pickup and microbus with the engine capacity of up to 2,000cc can be imported under the duty-free facility. Jeep import is also allowed under the duty-free benefit with no cc limit.

The imported Rolls Royce with 6,750cc has lost its duty-free benefit as it does not fulfil the SRO conditions as a normal car. Thus, the customs House fined Z&Z Intimates Ltd, a sister concern of Ananta Group, Tk56.4 crore. 

The CIID in its investigation said jeep has no harmonised system (HS) code and it is also a company brand. That is why it suggests including SUV into the list of HS codes instead of jeep. Besides, stating that there is no engine capacity limit for importing SUVs, the Customs Intelligence recommends fixing a cc limit for importing such vehicles.

The Business Standard has obtained copies of the Chattogram Customs House order and the CIID investigation report.

The Z&Z Intimates Ltd will have to pay the fine as well as the Tk24 crore in unpaid taxes, according to an order issued by Chattogram Customs Commissioner Md Fyzur Rahman on 12 October.

On July 6 this year, the Customs intelligence seized the Rolls Royce Cullinan, from Baridhara's residence of Z&Z Managing Director Sharif Zahir for its illegal release, violating the provisions of the Customs Act.

On May 17, the vehicle was taken to Dhaka from Chattogram after physical assessment without completing the full process.

The taxation process is usually completed within 24 hours for the imported goods of any company listed with the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza). 

In the case of this vehicle, the Customs officials did complete the physical assessment but no certificate was issued.

As per the details mentioned in the import permit, the bill of entry of the car was registered on 27 April, and the physical examination was completed on 12 June.

No product can leave the port or the bonded warehouse until assessment by customs officials, according to customs rules.

In the order, Z&Z managing director Sharif Zahir was asked to pay Tk56.4 crore as penalty for violating the Customs Act.

The importer will not get the duty-free facility even though he submitted an application to avail it as an export-oriented company. So, apart from the fine, he has to pay the customs duty of about Tk24 crore, the order said.

Z&Z managing director Sharif Zahir told The Business Standard, "We are not happy with this order because of contradictions in the report. Since the car was allowed to be imported under the duty-free facility as an SUV, we will go for an appeal within 30 days."

He also mentioned that the company has imported this SUV under the duty-free facility with the permission of Bepza, a regulatory body under the Prime Minister's Office. But another department now did not agree with that.  

Top News

Rolls Royce / Illegal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

13h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

14h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

1d | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

1d | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products