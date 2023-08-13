Soybean oil price cut to Tk174/litre, sugar Tk135/kg

The price of bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk5 to Tk174 per litre.

The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association adjusted the price of soybean oil on Sunday in response to a decline in the import cost in the international market.

With the new rates effective from Monday, the price of a five-litre bottle dropped to Tk850 from Tk873.

Apart from the bottled ones, price of one litre loose soybean oil went down to Tk154 per litre.

At the same time, the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association reduced the prices of sugar by Tk5 per kilogram.

The price of loose sugar dropped to Tk130/kg from Tk135/kg and packaged sugar fell to Tk135/kg from Tk140/kg.

