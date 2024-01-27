None can hoard if sufficient supply of commodities exists: State minister for commerce

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu today said no one would be able to hoard goods if there is sufficient supply of commodities in the market.

"Our first priority is to improve the market system of commodities. If there is sufficient supply of commodities, then none will be able to do hoarding. We've talked with the suppliers of food commodities in this regard," he said.

The state minister said this while replying to different queries from reporters after inaugurating the riverbank protection work of different areas under Nagarpur upazila of Tangail and Daulatpur upazila of Manikganj district along the River Jamuna today.

Later, Ahsanul visited the erosion-prone areas of River Jamuna.

Mentioning that the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is conducting operations to sell essential items among some one crore low-income group families at subsidized prices throughout the year including the Holy Month of Ramadan, Ahsanul said the government has already taken initiatives so that the prices of commodities remain within the purchasing power of the common people.

"We'll be successful in such operations in the future also and don't lose trust and confidence in us. The first priority in the election manifesto announced by the Prime Minister was to keep the prices of essentials within the purchasing power of people. The TCB is providing food commodities to some one crore families while its volume and coverage will be expanded," he added.

Earlier yesterday, the people from all walks of life of Goyhata Union accorded a reception to Ahsanul Islam Titu at Goyhata Uday Tara High School Ground under Nagarpur upazila in Tangail for becoming the State Minister for Commerce from the Tangail-6 (Delduar-Nagarpur) constituency.