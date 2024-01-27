None can hoard if sufficient supply of commodities exists: State minister for commerce

Markets

BSS
27 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 07:54 pm

Related News

None can hoard if sufficient supply of commodities exists: State minister for commerce

Ahsanul said the government has already taken initiatives so that the prices of commodities remain within the purchasing power of the common people.

BSS
27 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 07:54 pm
File photo of State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu. Collected
File photo of State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu. Collected

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu today said no one would be able to hoard goods if there is sufficient supply of commodities in the market.

"Our first priority is to improve the market system of commodities. If there is sufficient supply of commodities, then none will be able to do hoarding. We've talked with the suppliers of food commodities in this regard," he said.

The state minister said this while replying to different queries from reporters after inaugurating the riverbank protection work of different areas under Nagarpur upazila of Tangail and Daulatpur upazila of Manikganj district along the River Jamuna today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Later, Ahsanul visited the erosion-prone areas of River Jamuna.

Mentioning that the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is conducting operations to sell essential items among some one crore low-income group families at subsidized prices throughout the year including the Holy Month of Ramadan, Ahsanul said the government has already taken initiatives so that the prices of commodities remain within the purchasing power of the common people.

"We'll be successful in such operations in the future also and don't lose trust and confidence in us. The first priority in the election manifesto announced by the Prime Minister was to keep the prices of essentials within the purchasing power of people. The TCB is providing food commodities to some one crore families while its volume and coverage will be expanded," he added.

Earlier yesterday, the people from all walks of life of Goyhata Union accorded a reception to Ahsanul Islam Titu at Goyhata Uday Tara High School Ground under Nagarpur upazila in Tangail for becoming the State Minister for Commerce from the Tangail-6 (Delduar-Nagarpur) constituency.

Top News

hoarding / State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu / Bangladesh Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

4h | In Focus
Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

12h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

9h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

1h | Videos
The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

3h | Videos
I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

4h | Videos
World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

World Court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide, fails to order ceasefire

21m | Videos