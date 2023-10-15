No egg import yet 4 weeks since permission amid market turmoil

Egg imports into the country have not yet begun, after four weeks since permission was granted, despite a fresh rise in the price of this common food staple.

The government started allowing the import of eggs on 18 September. Since then the Ministry of Commerce has allowed 15 companies to import 15 crore eggs in three phases.

At that time, the price of eggs in the market started to decrease due to the news of import. But as the imported eggs have not arrived in almost a month, the price has increased again.

In the retail markets of Dhaka, over the past week, egg price has surged from Tk12-Tk12.5 to a staggering Tk13.75, far exceeding the government's fixed rate of Tk12 per egg.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said that the first consignment of eggs will enter the country within three to four days as seven companies have already opened letters of credit (LCs).

Explaining the reason for the delay in importing eggs, the minister said there are several conditions imposed for each consignment of imported eggs.

One of them is that a certificate must be submitted attesting to the absence of avian influenza or bird flu virus and harmful bacteria, certified by the government of the exporting country, he said.

As eggs have not been imported before, the importers need some extra time to get the certificate, which is delaying the arrival of eggs, the minister added.

Tipu Munsi came up with the remarks while inaugurating the distribution of subsidised products on family cards of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh in front of Ward No-15 Councillor's office of Dhanmondi in the capital on Sunday.

Farmers say starting from the post-COVID period, many farms have stopped production due to losses induced by lockdowns and increase in poultry feed prices, leading to a decline in daily egg production by over 4 crore pieces from 6 crore pieces two years ago.

Ranging from vegetables to fish and meat, the prices of all types of kitchen items have increased. In the first week of this month, following three days of heavy rainfall, nearly all kinds of vegetables have now risen to nearly Tk100 or even more. This situation has created added pressure on egg prices, traders say.

Nurul Islam, a wholesaler at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka, told TBS, "There has been an increased demand for eggs due to the rise in the prices of vegetables. As there is a supply shortage of eggs, its price soared again."

Due to the increase in the market price, super shops including Shwapno, Agora and Meena Bazar are no longer selling eggs at the price set by the government. On Sunday, these super shops were found selling eggs between Tk12.75-Tk13 each.

Farmers' association begins egg sale at Tk12 a piece Monday

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Poultry Association begins sale of eggs at Tk12 a piece in line with the price fixed by the government at 20 places in Dhaka on Monday. The association will inaugurate the sale at Karwan Bazar.

Association's President Suman Howladar told TBS, "Eggs will be sold at a spot on the opening day. By next Friday, eggs will be sold at 20 places in Dhaka."

He said 40 thousand eggs will be sold in each mini truck.

The association leader said retailers are the biggest gainers in the market right now. "They are making more than Tk1.5 on each egg. Due to which consumers are not getting eggs at the price set by the government."

Sumon Howladar thinks that if eggs are sold at Tk12 a piece in 20 places in Dhaka, the price will also come down in the retail market.