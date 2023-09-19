Will recommend imports if potato prices do not reduce: Consumer rights DG

AHM Shafikuzzaman, the Director General of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), briefed the media following a dialogue with potato traders in Bogura today. Photo: TBS

The government will be advised to consider importing potatoes if traders do not comply with the specified price cap, AHM Shafikuzzaman, the director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, said on Tuesday.

"We have engaged with the Agriculture Department and intelligence agencies to address the crisis and are optimistic that potato prices will normalise within the next two to three days. Should this not occur, I will propose to the government the issuance of import permits for potatoes from abroad," said the Consumer Rights DG during a dialogue with potato traders at the Bogura Deputy Commissioner office on Tuesday. Approximately one hundred traders from the district participated in the dialogue.

Shafikuzzaman urged the potato traders to ensure that potatoes are sold at Tk27/kg at the wholesale level, and received assurances of compliance from them.

During his visit to the R&R Potato Storage cold storage facility in Mokamtala of Shibganj upazila, Shafikuzzaman discovered evidence of potato hoarding and excessive profit-making.

Three traders were detained for hoarding potatoes and failing to produce any invoices.

After the meeting, the Consumer Rights DG addressed the media, saying, "The potato market has been volatile for the past one and a half months. As you all know, the market distribution system is in disarray. Today, we are here to rectify that situation.

"If potato is sold at Tk27 per kg at the cold storage level, it should be sold at Tk35-36 in the market. If there are issues along the way, we will address them."