Restriction imposed on selling rice in name of 'Miniket'

BSS
05 October, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 07:36 pm

Restriction imposed on selling rice in name of 'Miniket'

BSS
05 October, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 07:36 pm
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam today said no rice can be sold in the name of 'Miniket Rice' in the country.
 
"No rice can be sold under the name of 'Miniket Rice'. The name of the variety should be written on the sack while bagging the rice at the rice mill. If anyone tries to disobey it, legal action will be taken against him or her," he said.
 
The cabinet secretary said this to the journalists while visiting the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) in Gazipur.
 
Anwarul Islam also said the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has recently issued a circular in this regard.
 
Various varieties developed by the scientists will be certified after being proofed and a decision will be taken on how to quickly deliver the varieties to the field level through the concerned departments, he added.
 
He hoped that if the varieties developed by the researchers can be delivered quickly to the farmers through better coordination with various departments, then the production of the country will be almost double in the next five-six years.

Senior Secretary of Information and Communications Technology Division N M Ziaul Alam, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain, Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr Nahid Rashid, former Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Begum Kamrun Nahar, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC) Executive Chairman Dr Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture Md Sayedul Islam and Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman were present, among others, on the occasion.

