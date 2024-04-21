Govt to procure 5 lakh tonnes of paddy, 12 lakh tonnes of rice this Boro season

The government plans to procure five lakh tonnes of Boro paddy and 12 lakh tonnes of rice, which includes 11 lakh tonnes of boiled rice and 1 lakh tonne of Atap (parboiled) rice, at prices higher than the previous season, according to Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar.

"The paddy will be procured at Tk32 per kilogram and rice at Tk45," the minister said after attending a meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) at the food ministry today (21 April).

Last Boro season, the government collected paddy at Tk30 per kg and rice at Tk44 per kg.

This year's procurement target for wheat stands at 50,000 tonnes, with a price set at Tk34 per kg. The target collection last year was one lakh tonnes of wheat at the rate of Tk35 per kg.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun; Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam; Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid; State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman; State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu and State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Begum Rokeya Sultana also attended the FPMC meeting.