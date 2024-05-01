Govt to enhance eco-tech in rice cultivation to cut greenhouse gas emission: Environment minister

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury shared these insights during a meeting with a coalition comprising the Asian Development Bank, the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and Cisco, convened at his residence in Dhaka’s Paribagh. Photo: UNB
Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury shared these insights during a meeting with a coalition comprising the Asian Development Bank, the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and Cisco, convened at his residence in Dhaka’s Paribagh. Photo: UNB

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today shared plans to boost the adoption of eco-friendly technologies in rice cultivation, aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Embracing such technologies not only mitigates carbon footprints but also optimises resource utilisation, potentially unlocking opportunities for international carbon crediting.

The minister shared these insights during a meeting with a coalition comprising the Asian Development Bank, the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and Cisco, convened at his residence in Dhaka's Paribagh.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Asian Development Bank and Cisco in launching a pilot project in the Barendra region, the minister emphasised the significance of technology in resolving water scarcity and slashing carbon emissions.

He expressed readiness to endorse initiatives that address these critical issues, urging stakeholders to submit proposals through the Ministry of Agriculture.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the private sector and farmers, Minister Chowdhury underscored the imperative of implementing carbon-reducing smart agricultural practices to bolster productivity and yield positive outcomes while grappling with challenges like dwindling groundwater levels and the imperative of decarbonization.

He reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to spearheading environmentally conscious initiatives, setting a precedent for a sustainable future.

The meeting convened luminaries such as Takashi Yamano, Principal Economist of the Asian Development Bank Bangladesh Resident Mission; Dr. Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Vice President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI); and Dinesh Pal Singh, Tech Lead of the Digital Transformation Office at Cisco.

Discussions centered on exploring cutting-edge technologies, fostering sustainable methodologies, and forging strategic alliances to effect tangible reductions in carbon emissions and fortify climate resilience. The delegation commended Bangladesh's proactive stance and pledged unwavering support in advancing environmental sustainability endeavors. 
 

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / rice / Bangladesh

