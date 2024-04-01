Bulkhead sinks with 6,000 sacks of govt rice on way to Mongla

A bulkhead carrying 6,000 sacks of government rice sank in the Pasur River yesterday (31 March).

The vessel "MV Safia" left the government food warehouse in Khulna yesterday morning with 175 metric tonnes of government rice in 6,000 sacks headed for the Mongla food warehouse, said Mongla Naval Police SI Syed Fakhrul Islam.

The rice was supposed to be given to the poor on the occasion of Eid.

When the bulkhead reached the estuary of Pasur River in Mongla in the afternoon, another lighter vessel named "MV Shahazada-6", coming from the opposite direction, hit it at the rear end, leading to the bulkhead's sinking.

"However, there were no casualties as the five sailors on board were rescued alive," added the SI.

He also said the naval police had seized the "MV Shahzada-6" lighter ship in the evening.

The naval police official said the work of recovering the government rice and the bulkhead has started since this morning (1 April).