Bulkhead sinks with 6,000 sacks of govt rice on way to Mongla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 01:02 pm

Related News

Bulkhead sinks with 6,000 sacks of govt rice on way to Mongla

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 01:02 pm
Recovery operation is underway. Photo: TBS
Recovery operation is underway. Photo: TBS

A bulkhead carrying 6,000 sacks of government rice sank in the Pasur River yesterday (31 March). 

The vessel "MV Safia" left the government food warehouse in Khulna yesterday morning with 175 metric tonnes of government rice in 6,000 sacks headed for the Mongla food warehouse, said Mongla Naval Police SI Syed Fakhrul Islam.

The rice was supposed to be given to the poor on the occasion of Eid.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When the bulkhead reached the estuary of Pasur River in Mongla in the afternoon, another lighter vessel named "MV Shahazada-6", coming from the opposite direction, hit it at the rear end, leading to the bulkhead's sinking.

"However, there were no casualties as the five sailors on board were rescued alive," added the SI.

He also said the naval police had seized the "MV Shahzada-6" lighter ship in the evening.

The naval police official said the work of recovering the government rice and the bulkhead has started since this morning (1 April).

 

 

 

 

 

Top News

sink / rice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

4h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

19h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

20h | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

1h | Videos
AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

2h | Videos
Cocoa prices spiked

Cocoa prices spiked

4h | Videos
Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

17h | Videos