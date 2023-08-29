Not with words, I’ll respond to criticism with work: CCCI President Omar Hazzaz

Omar Hazzaz, son of ruling party lawmaker Abdul Latif, has been chosen as president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) by its 24 directors who were elected uncontested on 9 August 2023. The new committee is set to take office by 30 September. Raisa Mahbub, daughter of outgoing president Mahbubul Alam, has been appointed senior vice president. However, criticism has arisen from civil society, alleging that Abdul Latif and Mahbubul Alam have positioned their family members to lead the CCCI to retain control over the influential business platform. In a recent interview with The Business Standard, Omar Hazzaz responded to the criticism and shared his plans as CCCI president.

What is your perspective on the potential of young leadership?

I don't think we can solely consider the prospects of young leaders. In our board of directors, around 70%-80% are seasoned businessmen, with only 20%-30% representing young leaders. Many of us have been engaged in business for a significant period. Personally, I completed my graduation seven years ago and have been involved in business since my student years. I don't believe I can be labelled as inexperienced. I previously held positions as vice-president and senior vice-president for two terms. During those terms, I collaborated with various government organisations such as the BSTI and the commerce ministry.

Are you the youngest president of the CCCI?

I don't think so. If I recall correctly, my uncle Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, who currently serves as the land minister, held the position of CCCI president at a younger age. Presently, I am 32 years old and have been entrusted with the role of CCCI president. I am committed to giving my best to fulfil my responsibilities.

Where did you pursue your education?

I completed my high school education at William Carey in Chattogram. Following that, I pursued studies in Marketing and Corporate Communication at Sunway University in Malaysia. I returned to Bangladesh at the end of 2016.

Could you share the details of your initial business endeavors in Bangladesh?

My first venture involved introducing a new segment to my family's business – shipbuilding and maritime construction – in 2017. Over the past six years, we have successfully constructed several dozen vessels and watercraft, in addition to building jetties. Alongside this, I ventured into property management and commodities trading. About a year ago, I launched a food processing company.

Critics have alleged that former president Mahbubul Alam and your father, Abdul Latif MP, made you president without holding elections to maintain their influence in the organisation. How do you respond to these allegations?

I firmly disagree with this. The CCCI boasts a century-long legacy. An independent election commission and a respected election commissioner oversee the organisation. A rigorous procedure has been followed for over a century. A month before the elections, all relevant information is made public through media channels, notice boards at the CCCI, and even at the CCCI reception, including nomination forms and election-related details. Participation is open to all; there are no barriers.

A glance at our board of directors reveals representation from various business sectors. We have a team named CCCI Parishad that operates in coordination with the guardians and former leaders of CCCI. No instances exist where individuals were unable to obtain nomination forms. These claims are unsupported by evidence or facts. We are committed to accommodating the most suitable leaders from respective sectors within our CCCI Parishad. The situation might be misinterpreted; otherwise, the CCCI would not have reached its present stature.

What changes do you intend to introduce to the CCCI?

Initially, my focus will be on fostering closer connections between all member organisations and the CCCI, along with identifying their challenges. Often, we realise that regular communication with these associations is lacking unless specific issues arise. I'm committed to maintaining a constant dialogue with all member organisations and associations. I plan to effectively utilise our sub-committees to extract maximum value. Our sub-committees are led by highly engaged businessmen from diverse sectors. My aim is to gather innovative ideas and provide assistance to various sectors, addressing their issues.

Significant government investments have been made in Chattogram, for which the local populace is immensely grateful. However, certain projects have encountered setbacks due to bureaucratic complexities. Notable projects in the region include the Mirasarai Economic Zone, Matarbari Seaport, Tunnel, and Bay Terminal. We must develop a proposition for Chattogram, focusing on attracting Indian and Chinese companies for investments. In essence, our mission is to uplift Chattogram, stimulate business growth, and safeguard the interests of regional entrepreneurs.

Chattogram is poised to become a key business hub in South Asia. How can the CCCI contribute to realising this vision?

The Honourable Prime Minister is diligently working to transform Chattogram into a business hub. We are the catalyst here. It is our responsibility to promote the region's infrastructure to attract foreign companies for investment.

How will you represent the concerns of Chattogram's businessmen?

Given Chattogram's historical role as a business hub, local entrepreneurs have high expectations. The government is initiating a project to establish a mini secretariat on the banks of the River Karnaphuli, a development that will greatly benefit local businessmen. Presently, many processes require us to travel to Dhaka. Once this project is complete, we will have access to all required facilities locally.

There is an element of negativity within the business community here. The CCCI aims to foster a positive environment and encourage not only major business entities but also medium and small entrepreneurs. I plan to establish a dedicated desk within the CCCI to assist both young and experienced entrepreneurs in launching innovative ventures with minimal investments.

Chattogram is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. How will you address this challenge?

Currently, waterlogging stands as a critical issue for Chattogram. Various factors have contributed to this problem, including the disappearance of nearly half of the city's canals. We the citizens are responsible for this, as we encroach upon canals and contribute to pollution by dumping plastic waste. I maintain a positive outlook and believe that through swift action, we can find solutions.