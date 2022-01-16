Toffee Star Search finds top 9 talents

Glitz

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 04:03 pm

Toffee Star Search, a talent hunt show, found its top nine participants. 

From a first-grader to a Guinness World Records holder, talented participants of all walks of life are shining bright on the stage of Toffee Star Search, reads a press release.

The top nine talents of the show are: Eshan Dey (music), Konok Karmokar (freestyle football), Humayra Hossain Tuktuki (dance), Mohima Dev Thrayee (music), Arjun Sutradhar and Haripada Sutradhar (instrumental music), Prantik Deb (dance), Jannatul Mawa (acting), Prince Mahfuz (music) and Prithviraj Ranjan Nath (beatboxing). 

The main judges of the show Tariq Anam Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury and Purnima were amused by the top nine talents. A total prize money worth of Tk1 crore including contract opportunities are waiting for the participants.

The show is aired on RTV every Thursday and Friday at 9pm. Viewers can also watch it on Toffee, a premier video streaming app launched in 2019. 

Abdul Muqit Ahmed, digital services director at Toffee, said, "Toffee Star Search invited participants from all over Bangladesh to find the best talents. The audience got to see incredibly talented performers showcase their talent. There are many undiscovered individuals who need a platform to flourish their creativity. I believe the top nine participants will set an example for others." 

