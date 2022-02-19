Mohima wins big at Toffee Star Search

Mohima Dev Thrayee has become the champion of the "Toffee Star Search" season 1 under the music category.

She bagged the winning crest and prize money worth Tk25 lakh, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Eshan Dey and Sadman Khan secured the second and third positions respectively and won prize money worth Tk15 lakh and Tk10 lakh besides crests.

Rest of the top ten bagged crests, contracts with Toffee and prize money worth Tk3 lakh each.

The combined prize pool for the top 30 participants was worth more than Tk1 crore.

Popular actors and key judges of the show Tariq Anam Khan, Purnima and Chanchal Chowdhury – jointly announced the names of the winners and handed over the crests and prize money to them.

Prominent bands AvoidRafa and Joler Gaan performed with the top contestants at the Grand finale attended by Banglalink Acting CEO Taimur Rahman, Toffee Digital Services Director Abdul Muqit Ahmed, Head of Content Tanveer Hossain Probaal, among others.

Toffee Digital Services Director Abdul Muqit Ahmed said, "Toffee Star Search aims to find local and undiscovered talents from all over Bangladesh and give them a platform to nurture their passion. As the first Bangladeshi UGC platform, we are delighted to help them rise to fame through this initiative."

"Toffee Star Search" started last November with Kaler Kantho, RTV and Radio Foorti as their media partners and invited talents from all over Bangladesh to submit their videos for participation.

Toffee is one of the premium video streaming platforms in Bangladesh. Their journey started on 8 November 2019. This is different from any other video streaming app in the country because Toffee's content is accessible to everyone from any network for absolutely free. From a first-grader to a Guinness World Records holder, talented participants of all walks of life shone bright on the stage of Toffee Star Search

The grand finale and other episodes of Toffee Star Search can be watched on the Toffee app.

