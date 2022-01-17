Toffee Star Search finds their top nine talents

Glitz

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 02:31 pm

Related News

Toffee Star Search finds their top nine talents

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 02:31 pm
Toffee Star Search finds their top nine talents

Talent hunt reality show 'Toffee Star Search' is on a quest to find its top nine participants. The show airs on RTV every Thursday and Friday at 9:00 pm. Viewers can also stream it on Toffee's app and website.

The judges of the show are Tariq Anam Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury and Purnima. A prize money of one crore taka, including contract opportunities, awaits the participants.

From a first-grader to a Guinness World Records holder, talented participants of all walks of life are shining bright on the stage of Toffee Star Search. 

The top nine talents of the show are - Eshan Dey (music), Konok Karmokar (freestyle football), Humayra Hossain Tuktuki (dance), Mohima Dev Thrayee (music), Arjun Sutradhar and Haripada Sutradhar (instrumental music), Prantik Deb (dance), Jannatul Mawa (acting), Prince Mahfuz (music) and Prithviraj Ranjan Nath (beatboxing).

Toffee Star Search / Award / tv show

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

3h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

3h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

16h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

20h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

20h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike