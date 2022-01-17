Toffee Star Search finds their top nine talents

Talent hunt reality show 'Toffee Star Search' is on a quest to find its top nine participants. The show airs on RTV every Thursday and Friday at 9:00 pm. Viewers can also stream it on Toffee's app and website.

The judges of the show are Tariq Anam Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury and Purnima. A prize money of one crore taka, including contract opportunities, awaits the participants.

From a first-grader to a Guinness World Records holder, talented participants of all walks of life are shining bright on the stage of Toffee Star Search.

The top nine talents of the show are - Eshan Dey (music), Konok Karmokar (freestyle football), Humayra Hossain Tuktuki (dance), Mohima Dev Thrayee (music), Arjun Sutradhar and Haripada Sutradhar (instrumental music), Prantik Deb (dance), Jannatul Mawa (acting), Prince Mahfuz (music) and Prithviraj Ranjan Nath (beatboxing).