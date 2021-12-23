Spider-Man: No Way Home box office numbers climb in record books

Reuters
23 December, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 11:19 am

‘Avengers: Endgame’ holds the opening weekend record in the United States and Canada with a $357 million debut in 2019.

Spider-Man&quot; No Way Home. Photo: Collected
Spider-Man" No Way Home. Photo: Collected

Final box office figures show 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' hauled in an even bigger audience than originally estimated, for a weekend total of $260 million at US and Canadian theatres, distributor Sony Corp revealed on Monday.

That lifted the superhero adventure to second on the list of all-time domestic openings for Hollywood films, just ahead of the nearly $258 million in 2018 for 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

International ticket sales for 'No Way Home' also rose to $340.8 million for a global total of $600.8 million.

On Sunday, Sony had forecast that 'No Way Home' would finish the weekend in third place domestically with $253 million and a worldwide total of $587.2 million. 

The performance of 'No Way Home', which stars Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, boosted theatre chains such as AMC Entertainment and Cinemark Holdings. 

Analysts said 'No Way Home' proved that interest in superhero movies remains high. The film also added to the intrigue by bringing in older Marvel characters in the conclusion of a popular trilogy. 

 

