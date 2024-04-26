Tom Holland and Zendaya discussing marriage

Splash

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 04:36 pm

Related News

Tom Holland and Zendaya discussing marriage

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 04:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Following years of being in a romantic relationship, Tom Holland and Zendaya, two prominent young talents in Hollywood, are said to be discussing marriage, as reported by the People Magazine.
The 27-year-old British actor and the Emmy Award-winning star of 'Euphoria' crossed paths while working on their trilogy of MCU's 'Spider-Man' movies. Since then, they have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye.
"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," a source shared with People Magazine, emphasising the couple's preference for privacy. It was further added that dealing with the public scrutiny has "never been easy or comfortable for either of them."
The source again notes that both Zendaya, whose movie 'Challengers' releases in theatres this weekend, and Holland, set to star in 'Romeo and Juliet' on London's West End in May, prioritise their work, which is currently keeping them occupied.
 

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tom Holland / Zendaya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

11m | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

7h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

7h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

20h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

19h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

21h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

21h | Videos