Tom Holland and Zendaya discussing marriage

Following years of being in a romantic relationship, Tom Holland and Zendaya, two prominent young talents in Hollywood, are said to be discussing marriage, as reported by the People Magazine.

The 27-year-old British actor and the Emmy Award-winning star of 'Euphoria' crossed paths while working on their trilogy of MCU's 'Spider-Man' movies. Since then, they have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye.

"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," a source shared with People Magazine, emphasising the couple's preference for privacy. It was further added that dealing with the public scrutiny has "never been easy or comfortable for either of them."

The source again notes that both Zendaya, whose movie 'Challengers' releases in theatres this weekend, and Holland, set to star in 'Romeo and Juliet' on London's West End in May, prioritise their work, which is currently keeping them occupied.

