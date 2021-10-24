Ozzy Osbourne biopic in works

Rockstar Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne. Photo: Collected
Rockstar Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne. Photo: Collected

Biopic of rockstar Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne is in the works, reports Variety. 

Scripted by Oscar-winning writer, Lee Hall, the film will explore the Black Sabbath rocker and his wife's love story. 

Name of the film is yet to be revealed which will follow the biopic format. Sharon helped Ozzy to launch his solo career and later during the Ozzfest touring festival, she became an on-screen star in her own right along with the rest of their family when they agreed to star in the hugely successful MTV reality series 'The Osbournes' in the early 2000s.

"Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together," said Sharon Osbourne. 

"We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen."

According to Variety, Sharon and Ozzy's children Jack and Aimee Osbourne, are serving as producers on the project via their Osbourne Media label along with Sony Pictures. 

Jack Osbourne previously produced the 'God Bless Ozzy Osbourne' documentary 'The Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne' as well as the National Geographic Wild series 'Alpha Dogs'.

The film is also expected to feature tracks from throughout Ozzy's career, including his time in Black Sabbath as well as his solo work.

 

