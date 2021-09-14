Marvel drops trailer of its first ever series 'Hawkeye'

Hawkeye poster. Photo: Collected

Marvel's first ever series "Hawkeye" marks the return of Jeremy Renner as the title character with new arch nemesis Kate Bishop, Hailee Steinfeld, who claims to be the world's greatest archer.

The trailer opens up with Hawkeye trying to make up for lost time by planning to spend Christmas with his family. But, the rekindling with the family comes to jeopardy as he is threatened by the arrival of his old enemy and he becomes forced to fight the evil in full force.

Being a Marvel production, the rest of the trailer shows a lot of thrilling actions including a high-speed car chase, exchange of gunfire, archery battles and more.

Andy William's classic song "It's the most wonderful time of the year" plays in background as the action scene heightens, reminding the audiences of the arrival of Christmas while getting the chilling effects of the actions.

Hawkeye will debut in Disney+ on November 24. The six episode series streaming every Wednesday from November 24 will release its last episode on December 29.

Peep the full trailer here!