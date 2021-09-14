Marvel drops trailer of its first ever series 'Hawkeye'

Glitz

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 05:56 pm

Related News

Marvel drops trailer of its first ever series 'Hawkeye'

The trailer opens up with Hawkeye trying to make up for lost time by planning to spend Christmas with his family

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 05:56 pm
Hawkeye poster. Photo: Collected
Hawkeye poster. Photo: Collected

Marvel's first ever series "Hawkeye" marks the return of Jeremy Renner as the title character with new arch nemesis Kate Bishop, Hailee Steinfeld, who claims to be the world's greatest archer.

The trailer opens up with Hawkeye trying to make up for lost time by planning to spend Christmas with his family. But, the rekindling with the family comes to jeopardy as he is threatened by the arrival of his old enemy and he becomes forced to fight the evil in full force.

Being a Marvel production, the rest of the trailer shows a lot of thrilling actions including a high-speed car chase, exchange of gunfire, archery battles and more.

Andy William's classic song "It's the most wonderful time of the year" plays in background as the action scene heightens, reminding the audiences of the arrival of Christmas while getting the chilling effects of the actions.

Hawkeye will debut in Disney+ on November 24. The six episode series streaming every Wednesday from November 24 will release its last episode on December 29.

Peep the full trailer here!

 

Marvel / Marvel Avengers

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world