‘Fast and Furious 10’ set for April 2023 release

Hollywood studio Universal has announced that the 10th instalment of 'Fast and Furious' will open in US theatres on April 7, 2023.

The film, which is the second to last movie in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, will be directed by Justin Lin. It was originally scheduled for release on April 2 of this year, but that spot was taken by 'F9' due to delays related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and later pushed back to June 25.

Though the cast has not been revealed yet, it is expected that franchise star Vin Diesel will return, along with Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Dwayne Johnson is not set to return to the franchise, and it is unclear whether John Cena will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto.

The 'Fast and Furious' franchise, which began in 2001, has made $6.3 billion globally. The figure also includes the earnings of 2019 movie spinoff 'Hobbs & Shaw', starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

