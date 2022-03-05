Jason Momoa confirms he will play new villain in next Fast and Furious film

Splash

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 11:08 am

Jason Momoa. Photo: Courtesy
Jason Momoa. Photo: Courtesy

Jason Momoa has revealed that he will portray the antagonist in the next instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. 

'The Hollywood Reporter' reported in January that the Aquaman star was in 'final discussions' to play the villain in the high-grossing film series' tenth instalment. 

Momoa confirmed his role in the new franchise while also offering fans a glimpse of what his character will be like in an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight'.

"I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy," remarked Momoa.

The next film will be directed by Justin Lin, who returned to helm the franchise with F9: The Fast Saga. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, and Sung Kang will all reprise their respective roles in the next chapter.

