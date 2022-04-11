Brie Larson joins the cast of Fast and Furious 10

Splash

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:14 am

Brie Larson joins the cast of Fast and Furious 10. Photo: Collected
Brie Larson joins the cast of Fast and Furious 10. Photo: Collected

Vin Diesel announced on Saturday that Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will join the cast of Fast and Furious 10 on his Instagram.

His post read, "Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself 'That's Captain Marvel.' Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10."

The post went on to read, "You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

Announced earlier this year, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior will also be joining the cast of Fast and Furious 10.

The movie will be directed by Justin Lin, and released in theatres on 19 May, 2023.

