Chanchal, Shaon’s ‘Nisha Lagilo Re’ crosses 1M in less than 72 hours!

TBS Report
23 July, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 11:54 am

Chanchal Chowdhury and Meher Afroz Shaon's latest musical drop breaks record in no time as their rendition of Hason Raja's "Nisha Lagilo Re" crossed one million views on YouTube within 72 hours of release. 

Since the debut performance of the duo, "Shorboto Mongolo Radhe", social media comments flooded with requests for an appearance together, said a press release. 

Two days before Eid, IPDC Amader Gaan surprised the fans with another masterpiece, making the nation binge-listen the song. 

The song has successfully fueled the fame of IPDC Amader Gaan.  Directed by Partha Barua, the platform was created to promote Bangladeshi folk music globally, featuring diverse musical influences and offering studio-recorded performances by promising singers of the country.

