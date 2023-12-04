Chanchal Chowdhury's 'Padatik' going to IFFK

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 10:16 am

Chanchal Chowdhury's 'Padatik' going to IFFK

The film, based on the life of the legendary Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen

'Padatik', the directorial biopic by Srijit Mukherjee is scheduled to be screened at the 28th International Film Festival Of Kerala ( IFFK). 

The film, based on the life of the legendary Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen, will be screened as a part of the 'India Cinema Now' section. It garnered wide praise at the London Indian Film Festival, when it was screened in October, especially for the performance delivered by Chanchal Chowdhury. 

The film has been made remembering Mrinal Sen on the hundredth year of his birth, exploring his life, his works and his times, in the film titled 'Padatik', which is still awaiting release. 

Alongside actor Chanchal Chowdhury, who projects the main character of Mrinal Sen, West Bengal actress Monami Ghosh will be playing the character of the legend's wife, Geeta Sen. 

 

