Chanchal Chowdhury starring ‘Taqdeer’ receives ‘Promax India Awards’

Glitz

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 02:44 pm

Taqdeer. Photo: Collected
Taqdeer. Photo: Collected

Syed Ahmed Shawki directorial popular web series "Taqdeer" has bagged the Best Regional Web Series of the year in the 'Gold' category at the "Promax India Award."

It features a stellar cast including Chanchal Chowdhury, Manoj Pramanic, Partha Barua, Sanjida Preety among others.

Chanchal Chowdhury shared the news of Taqdeer's achievement with his fans on his Facebook account. The "Aynabaji" famed actor is being showered with praises for his stunning performance in "Taqdeer".

The eight-episode series premiered on Hoichoi in December 2020.

To grab the title of the Best Regional Web Series of the Year, "Taqdeer" had to compete with other series from Hotstar, Zee 5 Global, Alt Balaji and Voot.

Sakib R Khan, Hoichoi Bangladesh Lead, depicts the achievement as a surreal moment for Hoichoi.  "The story revolving around the capital Dhaka, being awarded at prestigious Promax India Digital Reinvent Awards is an honourable moment for us," adds Sakib.

Chanchal Chowdhury starring the upcoming web series "Boli" will also stream on Hoichoi.

