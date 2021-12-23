Chanchal Chowdhury to share screen with Afzal Hossain for the first time

Glitz

23 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 03:25 pm

Chanchal Chowdhury to share screen with Afzal Hossain for the first time. Photo: Collected
Chanchal Chowdhury to share screen with Afzal Hossain for the first time. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury will be captured with veteran actor Afzal Hossain in one frame for the first time.

The news was revealed by Chanchal Chowdhury through a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Whether it will be a film or series is still unknown, but, Nuhash Humayun will be the director of this project.

"Nuhash gave me the opportunity to share the same frame with Afzal Hossain for the first time. The project also marks my debut collaboration with Nuhash," shares Chanchal.

"Something new is coming for the new year. The details will be unveiled later," he added. 

Recently, Nuhash Humayun directorial highly anticipated film "Moving Bangladesh", has bagged $89,800 grant from the Taipei Film Fund.

Meanwhile, Chanchal Chowdhury starring series "Boli" has been getting rave reviews from the audiences.

