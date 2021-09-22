Arnob: I’m really excited about the film as I wanted to share the story of my journey with my fans and listeners

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob. Photo: Courtesy

OTT platform Chorki's musical biopic on popular singer-songwriter Shayan Chowdhury Arnob 'Adhkhana Bhalo Chele Adha Mostaan' will be released tomorrow (September 23rd).

Directed by Abrar Athar, this has been one of the most anticipated projects of Chorki, for which many of Arnob's fans have been waiting for a while.

Prior to the release of the film, Arnob shared behind the scenes stories and the main idea of making such a biopic with The Business Standard.

‘Adhkhana Bhalo Chele Adha Mostaan’ poster. Photo: Courtesy

"I'm really excited about the film as I wanted to share the story of my journey with my fans and listeners, so that they can understand me and connect with my songs better after watching the film," Arnob said.

He added, "You can call it a documentary, a biopic or a musical film. It portrays every bit of my emotions - happiness, joy, sadness, struggles and portrays who I am."

Arnob continued, "Last year, during the first lockdown, my close friend Abrar, who is also a brilliant filmmaker, shared the idea with me. I was not sure how it was going to pan out, but I felt that it was necessary to tell my fans the stories behind my songs and the song making process. I had complete faith in Abrar throughout the process."

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob. Photo: Courtesy

He told us that Abrar's idea made him realise that his songs and their stories are not preserved anywhere. "Maybe this could be a great way to preserve my songs."

"You know, I am not very comfortable watching myself on screen. And watching myself throughout the film feels really strange but Abrar did a brilliant job and I loved the way the film was edited," he said.

Through conversations, archival photos, footage and music, 'Adhkhana Bhalo Chele Adha Mostaan' explores the duality of Arnob's life, battling the demons and overcoming them and, of course, his musical journey.

Recalling his Shantiniketan days, Arnob said, "I went to Santiniketan when I was a child. In the film, the viewers will get to see photos and videos of the old days with my family and friends, and how those people impacted my life and shaped up the singer Arnob today."

The film will feature newly remastered versions of 12 of Arnob's popular tracks along with some special stories narrated by Arnob himself and some of his close ones.

Shot in various locations, including Arnob's studio, Mawa and Cox's Bazar, the film will also feature Arnob's family and friends.

Members of Arnob's musical troop 'Arnob and Friends' will be seen performing parts of the songs alongside him.

"I think every artist's life should be captured articulately so that the people get to know the person behind the art as the artists are also not always perfect and they go through ups and downs in life as well. There are so many great artists in our country like James, Anusheh, Buno; we should depict their stories and preserve them for the future. A great musician like Ayub Bachchu is gone but his story wasn't documented on time," Arnob opined.

He concluded, "Usually, people make a biopic once they are gone so many people are asking me why I'm doing this. So I tell them that maybe I'm going to die soon (hahaha)."